Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Target Price to $7.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $760.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 410,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

