Royal Bank of Canada Raises Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $167.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.50. 1,008,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,086. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

