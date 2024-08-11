Royal Bank of Canada Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $114.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

Get Welltower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.40. 2,209,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,819. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.94.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 118,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Welltower by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Welltower by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 141,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,678,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.