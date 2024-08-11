Royal Bank of Canada Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $114.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 118,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Welltower by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Welltower by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 141,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,678,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.