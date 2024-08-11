Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.49.

TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$49.22. The company had a trading volume of 413,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.56. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

