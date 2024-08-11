Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $25.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 921,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,284,000 after buying an additional 6,519,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,486,000 after acquiring an additional 100,704 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 10.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 450,760 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Flywire by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 485,654 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

