Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $60.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

CRSP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 998,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after buying an additional 1,702,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

