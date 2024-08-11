Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $213.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OC. Argus increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.03. 752,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,026. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.38.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

