Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $23.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MWA. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,320. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

