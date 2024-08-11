Roth Mkm Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $20.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 2,039,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $24,588,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 889.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,891.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 705,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

