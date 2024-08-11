ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get ROK Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

ROK Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ROK Resources stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. ROK Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$48.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ROK Resources will post 0.034375 EPS for the current year.

ROK Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.