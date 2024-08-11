ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
ROK Resources Stock Performance
ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ROK Resources will post 0.034375 EPS for the current year.
ROK Resources Company Profile
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
