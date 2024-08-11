Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Plans $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $258.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.32 and its 200 day moving average is $273.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $317.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.07.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

