Robert W. Baird Trims Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Target Price to $200.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.79.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.23. 651,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

