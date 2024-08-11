Robert W. Baird Raises Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $45.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 234,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 56.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.