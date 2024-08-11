Robert W. Baird Lowers Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $199.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

WTS traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.51. 247,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,014. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $167.87 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

