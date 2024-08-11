Robert W. Baird Lowers Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $27.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.15% from the stock’s previous close.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

FLNC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 3,550,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,117. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after buying an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,877,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,024,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 953,761 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

