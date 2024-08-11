Robert W. Baird Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $124.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.56. 1,860,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,721. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Illumina by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

