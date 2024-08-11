Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

