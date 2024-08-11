Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of RVSB opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
