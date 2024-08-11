Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading 3.8% Higher

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 152,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 233,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Eight Capital set a C$1.10 target price on shares of Rio2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Rio2 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Rio2 Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$178.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

