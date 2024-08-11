Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Ring Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

REI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

