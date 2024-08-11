Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,746. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 563.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

