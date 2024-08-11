Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

RIGL stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $179.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 843,419 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

