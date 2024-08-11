Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RZLT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RZLT

Rezolute Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RZLT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 204,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,177. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rezolute

In other news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $220,314 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.