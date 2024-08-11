Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

