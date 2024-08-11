Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 5,107,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

