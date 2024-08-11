Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given Buy Rating at TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.48.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,205. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

