Research Analysts Set Expectations for Porch Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Porch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.18.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Porch Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 49,028 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

