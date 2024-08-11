Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nyxoah S.A.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah accounts for approximately 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

