Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.30) EPS.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $716,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $862,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $638,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.