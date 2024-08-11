Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Oppenheimer

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $889.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $92,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,052 shares of company stock valued at $988,396 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

