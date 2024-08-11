Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 53,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.