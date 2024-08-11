Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.47. 7,503,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,021. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $598.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

