Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,510,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,906,592. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.