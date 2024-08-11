Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NYSE BUI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,631. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

