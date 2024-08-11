Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Immersion by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Trading Up 0.7 %

IMMR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 632,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,867. The company has a market capitalization of $336.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.94.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immersion news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Immersion Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

