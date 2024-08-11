Redwire’s (RDW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Redwire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NYSE RDW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $353.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $745,282.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at $283,077,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 23.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

