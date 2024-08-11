Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of Recon Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 26,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.02.
