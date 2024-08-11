Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.3 %

Rayonier stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 591,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

