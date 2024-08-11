Raymond James Lowers Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $311.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.33.

Get Corpay alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CPAY

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE:CPAY traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $284.04. 474,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.01. Corpay has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.