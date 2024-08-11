Raymond James Comments on kneat.com, inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for kneat.com in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for kneat.com’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.43 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 31.19%.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on kneat.com

kneat.com Stock Up 0.9 %

kneat.com stock opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.98. kneat.com has a 12-month low of C$2.68 and a 12-month high of C$4.60.

About kneat.com

(Get Free Report)

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.