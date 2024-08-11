Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.23. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 34,560 shares trading hands.
Rare Element Resources Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.35.
Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Rare Element Resources
Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.
