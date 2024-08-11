Rapid7’s (RPD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of RPD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,806. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

