Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Scotiabank

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W cut shares of Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 472,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,806. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.