Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid7 to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 472,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.