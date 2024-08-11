RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0879

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. RAMP has a market cap of $11.55 million and $837.98 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

