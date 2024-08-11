Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 426,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,096. The firm has a market cap of $589.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 245,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 226.1% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 90,014 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

