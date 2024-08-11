Rakon Market Capitalization Achieves $22.68 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Rakon token can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rakon has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

