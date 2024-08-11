Radicle (RAD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.78 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
