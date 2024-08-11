QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, July 15th. Singular Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

QuinStreet Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $17.07. 989,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,092. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $943.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

