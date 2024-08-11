Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.92.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,919. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average is $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

