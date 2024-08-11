QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 97,503 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,503 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

